Long John Silver's Is Offering Tons of Deals, Including All-You-Can Eat Fried Fish

Lenten season is just upon us, but you don't have to be Christian or Catholic to take advantage of all the seafood deals Long John Silver's is offering for the occasion.
For this impending Lenten season, which runs from February 26 to April 9, Long John Silver's is giving away deal after deal to ensure your Fish Fridays are well-stocked. Here are some of the promotions running:
- Guests can order All-You-Can-Eat fried fish, chicken, and sides starting at $7.99 from February 17 through February 25, as well as on every Sunday throughout Lenten season.
- Throughout Lent, Long John Silver's is providing a 2-for-$6 deal. Options include fried two-piece Alaska Pollock, three-piece chicken tenders, two crab cakes, and five-piece fried shrimp.
- For larger crowds, Long John Silver's has $10 Sea-Shares plates of fried fish, chicken, crab cakes, and shrimp, so the whole family can get a bite.
- Mondays are for coupon matches. Every Monday, customers can bring fish sandwich coupons from competing chains and get an Alaska Pollock fried fish sandwich and fries for $1.99.
"We're excited to kick off the Lenten season with so many seafood options for our guests," said Stephanie Mattingly, chief marketing officer, Long John Silver's. "And, with delivery available from nearly half of our stand-alone and Long John Silver's/A&W restaurants, we're making the unique seafood experience from the coasts more accessible to guests from sea to mouth-watering sea."
If you're trying to eat less red meat, then Long John Silver's definitely has the deals for you. Maybe in the future, Long John Silver's will offer plant-based fish -- for when you're really trying to avoid animal products.
