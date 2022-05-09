Here's How to Get a Free Cake from Long John Silver's
You can get Lemon Bundt or Triple Chocolate Fudge.
Long John Silver's loves to load us up with massive seafood plates for cheap. See the chain's monstrous $10 meal deals for reference. But now, as if its whopping 10-, 12-, and 16-piece family meals weren't enough, the fried shrimp slinger will give you free dessert.
As part of a limited-time promotion, Long John Silver's will give you free cake when you order a 10-piece family meal or larger. This means you're being rewarded for getting what you already want, a boatload of fried seafood favorites.
Now, as far as cake options, you've got choices. The promotion includes the brand-new Lemon Bundt Cake (more on that in a minute) and Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake. The latter includes chocolate frosting layers with chocolate morsels while the Lemon Bundt debut is sweet, citrus-forward, and family-sized, with a lemon flavoring that finishes off your seafood feast perfectly.
While the family meals range in size, what you get is pretty consistent. You can choose between fish and chicken, a few large sides, and a heaping pile of hushpuppies.
