Here's How to Get a Free Cake from Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's loves to load us up with massive seafood plates for cheap. See the chain's monstrous $10 meal deals for reference. But now, as if its whopping 10-, 12-, and 16-piece family meals weren't enough, the fried shrimp slinger will give you free dessert.

As part of a limited-time promotion, Long John Silver's will give you free cake when you order a 10-piece family meal or larger. This means you're being rewarded for getting what you already want, a boatload of fried seafood favorites.

Now, as far as cake options, you've got choices. The promotion includes the brand-new Lemon Bundt Cake (more on that in a minute) and Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake. The latter includes chocolate frosting layers with chocolate morsels while the Lemon Bundt debut is sweet, citrus-forward, and family-sized, with a lemon flavoring that finishes off your seafood feast perfectly.

While the family meals range in size, what you get is pretty consistent. You can choose between fish and chicken, a few large sides, and a heaping pile of hushpuppies.