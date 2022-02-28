Long John Silver’s New Deal Gets You a Ton of Food for $10

If seafood is your thing, then this spring, you are in luck with two new deals from Long John Silver's. The fast food chain is offering fans a Fish & Shrimp Combo and Sea-Shares deals.

The Sea-Shares deal features the choice of a 15-piece grilled shrimp, 15-piece batter-dipped shrimp, a nine-piece fried chicken, a nine-piece battered and fried fish, or for a limited time, a boatload of crispy breaded Popcorn Shrimp. You can purchase this very shareable meal for $10.

And if you'd rather keep your meal to yourself (which, by all means, treat yourself), then consider the Fish & Shrimp Combo. The meal includes a piece of fried wild-caught Alaska Pollock, three pieces of shrimp, one side, two hushpuppies, and a fountain drink for $6.99.

You can grab either deal now at participating locations. Both will no longer be available after April 24, 2022.

