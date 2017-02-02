A Lost Continent Was Just Discovered Beneath This Tropical Island

"The fact that we have found zircons of this age proves that there are much older crustal materials under Mauritius that could only have originated from a continent," explains Prof. Lewis D. Ashwal, the author of the study, in a Wits University writeup.

To give you an idea of the kind of timelines we're working with here, a 4.4 billion-year-old zircon crystal found on a sheep ranch in western Australia was recently dated as the oldest piece of Earth we could find. Finding an island rock aged to that order of magnitude means a continent had to exist there that we no longer know about. "On the continents you find rocks that are over four billion years old, but you find nothing like that in the oceans, as this is where new rocks are formed," Ashwal says.