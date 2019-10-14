Are you ready to drown in a puddle of your own tears? Yes?? K, cool, because a missing dog was just found in Pittsburg, PA -- over 1,000 miles from home and nearly 12 years since first disappearing. If you're not hysterically crying at the very mention, I question your humanity.
Toy fox terrier, Dutchess, mysteriously vanished from her yard in South Florida (she was probably chasing the mail man or some other dog cliché) back in February 2007. And while I think we can all agree...Dutchess being alive is the plot twist here (don't look at me like that! It's been 12 years!!!), we celebrate nonetheless!
The 14-year-old doggo, who was found Monday under a shed, was in need of some major TLC, according to the Humane Animal Rescue. She was reportedly hungry, shaking, and required grooming. When dropped off at their facilities, staffers were able to scan Dutchess's microchip and contact her owner, Katheryn Strang.
On Friday, the pair reunited. “I can’t believe you’re calling me right now. I can’t believe this is happening," Strang said in a video live streamed to HAC's Facebook, adding, "I'm just so happy to have her back. I cried so may nights without her."
According to Dutchess's mom, the whole ordeal was an accident. "I was at work, and my son, who was 12-years-old, accidentally opened the door in the afternoon after school one day and we never saw her again."
Despite the passing time, Strang remained hopeful, admitting, "I paid for that microchip every year. It was $15 a year, I wasn't going to give up hope for that. Always hope."
Now go hug your dog. Or someone else's. Whatever.
