People Keep Losing Their Underwear When They Fly

Losing your luggage sucks. At best, it is a huge time suck, as you wait for it to be returned to you, either at some point during your vacation or upon your return. At worst, it will remain lost, in some unknowable vortex where belongings go, as unreachable as some parallel realm as far as getting it back is concerned. These lost and abandoned items then make their way to Unclaimed Luggage, the world's only seller of the items that are found in luggage that has been left unclaimed for more than 90 days.

The company was founded back in 1972, by Doyle Owen. Since then, it has grown into a worldwide operation. Even though less than 0.05% of luggage is lost, what does get truly lost is funneled to Unclaimed Baggage. Then, the contents of the suitcases are donated, recycled, or sold.

If you've ever been curious about what is left behind in the bags that get left behind, this year, Unclaimed Luggage is sating our curiosity. For the first time ever, the company has produced its Found Report, which breaks down the most expensive, rare, and common items the company found in suitcases in 2023.

For starters, lets get into the 10 most commonly left behind items:

1. Undies

2. Shoes

3. Tablets and e-readers

4. T-shirts

5. Books

6. Blouses

7. Blue jeans

8. Headphones

9. Dresses

10. Cellphones

It's not too surprising that underwear is the most lost item. If you're a habitual overpacker and overpreparer, it's likely you've stored underwear in your checked and carry-on bag, to ensure that you've got multiple fresh pairs of underwear for every day of travel.

But, even more interesting are the items that managed to surprise the seasoned pros at Unclaimed Baggage. Here are the 10 things they said were their most fascinating checked bag finds of 2023:

1. Two live snakes!

2. A voodoo box with the person who opened the bag's name on the bottom (needless to say they were a little freaked out)

3. Two Hermes Birkin Bags (only three have been found in our store’s 54-year history)

4. A 49-key Keytar synthesizer

5. 13.3-foot women's vaulting pole

6. A suitcase full of wigs… just wigs

7. 19 Rolex watches

8. A handmade medieval battle armor vest

9. A funeral casket key

10. A mounted ram head

I can come up with reasonable answers for the wigs and even the handmade medieval battle armor vest. But if you are the person who lost two Birkin bags or two live snakes in 2023, I need to speak with you urgently. The complete list is made up of 40 items, somehow also including a coin bank shaped like a minion and a Halloween card signed by President Richard Nixon from the 1980s. You truly never know who you are flying with.