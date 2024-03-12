The Newest Shopping Trend in Paris? Buying Lost, Unclaimed 'Mystery' Packages
At pop-ups and storefronts, tourists and locals alike get to guess what's inside the mystery boxes they buy.
The good news is that we probably found one of the most original travel activities you can possibly do. The "bad" news is that you have to fly all the way to Paris to do it.
But you'll want to book a quick trip to the city of love as soon as you learn about this. On TikTok, a few trending travel videos spotlighting Paris are going viral and amassing thousands of likes and views—and it's not because of gorgeous Eiffel Tower views or decadent Parisienne meals. They’re going viral because of the wild, yet really smart, practice involved in them.
In Paris, reportedly on Avenue des Ternes by the Arc de Triomphe, a pop-up shop just opened. And what does it sell, you ask? It sells lost or unclaimed mail packages—and for very cheap, too. But here’s the twist: You don’t know what you’re buying until you open up the package yourself, since it’s still wrapped up like, say, a courier would deliver it to your doorstep.
"We found this pop-up shop in Paris where there is [stuff from] people who haven't gotten their packages, like lost it in the mail," says one TikToker in a new video that received over one million views. "You can go, guess what's inside, and just pick 'em up based off of their weight."
The same video then proceeds to show a sign displayed at the shop, titled "Mystery Box." On a yellow background and in big bold-typed letters, the sign explains how pricing works. For an item that weighs up to 200g (a little less than half a pound), you'd have to pay 10 Euros (roughly $11 at the time of writing). The more a mystery package weighs, the higher the price, for a maximum of 40 Euros (around $48 at the time of writing) for packages weighing between roughly 1.7 and 2.2 pounds. Right below the pricing, an advisory written in French advises customers that items are neither returnable or exchangeable, and that the store isn't responsible for the content of the mystery boxes.
If you scroll down TikTok enough, though, you'll soon realize that mystery boxing for lost mail is a thing in Paris. Another video highlights @mysteryboxcolisperdus, which is actually equipped with a storefront. Located on Rue de Turenne, the store offers the same service as the pop-up, and both locals and visitors alike gather here to guess and purchase somebody else's lost package. It is unclear whether the pop-up and the store are related.
Whether you'll find a fancy watch or a pair of socks (both have actually happened, according to TikTok) you can't really predict, but one thing is for sure. If you are looking for a very original souvenir from Paris that has a story to tell, this is certainly your best option.