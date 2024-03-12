The Newest Shopping Trend in Paris? Buying Lost, Unclaimed 'Mystery' Packages

The good news is that we probably found one of the most original travel activities you can possibly do. The "bad" news is that you have to fly all the way to Paris to do it.

But you'll want to book a quick trip to the city of love as soon as you learn about this. On TikTok, a few trending travel videos spotlighting Paris are going viral and amassing thousands of likes and views—and it's not because of gorgeous Eiffel Tower views or decadent Parisienne meals. They’re going viral because of the wild, yet really smart, practice involved in them.

In Paris, reportedly on Avenue des Ternes by the Arc de Triomphe, a pop-up shop just opened. And what does it sell, you ask? It sells lost or unclaimed mail packages—and for very cheap, too. But here’s the twist: You don’t know what you’re buying until you open up the package yourself, since it’s still wrapped up like, say, a courier would deliver it to your doorstep.

"We found this pop-up shop in Paris where there is [stuff from] people who haven't gotten their packages, like lost it in the mail," says one TikToker in a new video that received over one million views. "You can go, guess what's inside, and just pick 'em up based off of their weight."