Lots and Lots of People Are Having Sex in Airports Instead of on the Plane

Blame long TSA lines and airlines wanting you at the airport hours ahead of your flight. A new survey has revealed more people are opting for sex in the airport than are angling to join the Mile High Club. In fact, 1 in 10 American travelers says they've had sex at the airport, according to the survey from US.Jetcost.com.
The flight-shopping service surveyed 4,915 Americans over the age of 18 who have flown at least once in the last two years. They found airport sex was happening more than sex in airplanes. Only eight percent of respondents got it on inside the plane. (It can be tricky.)
Among those who have had a "sexual encounter" at the airport, 42 percent did it in a bathroom stall. Another 28 percent had sexy time in a "storage cupboard," 14 percent got their kicks "under a coat," and 12 percent claim to be fancy (no) pants who did it in a VIP lounge.
All-in-all, airport thrill-seekers have an impressive success rate. Only 17 percent of couples were caught in the act by airport staff.
Additionally, five percent of respondents hooked up with a total stranger, while 87 percent went to it with their traveling partner.
The eight percent figure for the Mile High Club lands near the middle of other similar surveys. A 2010 Sensis Condoms survey said three percent of travelers joined the Mile High Club. A 2011 Skyscanner survey got drastically different results, with 20 percent saying they've attempted coitus in the sky.
This survey's true aim was to discover how people spent time at the airport while waiting for their flight. Sex just happens to be the most interesting thing going on. 67 percent of travelers grab a drink or something to eat, 54 percent shop, 41 percent play games on a smartphone or other device, 29 percent stream shows or movies, 25 percent read, and 11 percent check email.
If you find the turbulence of the friendly skies to be a hindrance to your vacation sex, you're not alone. Lots of people are getting a head start, though the survey doesn't specify how many travelers are doing it in the airport and on the plane.
h/t Washington Post
