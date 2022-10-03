Lou Malnati's & Portillo's Are Teaming Up for an Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza

Say what you want about Chicago cuisine. I just won't listen, especially as it relates to the treasured Lou Malnati's. The deep dish pizza slinger, which some (read: me) might argue as the Windy City's best, is teaming up with a fellow Chicago icon.

In what has been described as the "collab of a lifetime" (by me again), fast-casual favorite Portillo's is pairing its beloved Italian Beef with Lou's flaky, buttery crust.

"For more than 50 years, Lou Malnati's has been serving up the very best deep dish pizzas Chicago has to offer, handmade from scratch using the finest and freshest ingredients. The only way we knew to top ourselves was to top our pizzas with the famous flavors of Portillo's," Lou Malnati's owner Marc Malnati said in a statement to Thrillist. "Lou Malnati's and Portillo's are taking two Chicago signatures to the next level with this inspired collaboration."