Lou Malnati's & Portillo's Are Teaming Up for an Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza
We will never be the same again.
Say what you want about Chicago cuisine. I just won't listen, especially as it relates to the treasured Lou Malnati's. The deep dish pizza slinger, which some (read: me) might argue as the Windy City's best, is teaming up with a fellow Chicago icon.
In what has been described as the "collab of a lifetime" (by me again), fast-casual favorite Portillo's is pairing its beloved Italian Beef with Lou's flaky, buttery crust.
"For more than 50 years, Lou Malnati's has been serving up the very best deep dish pizzas Chicago has to offer, handmade from scratch using the finest and freshest ingredients. The only way we knew to top ourselves was to top our pizzas with the famous flavors of Portillo's," Lou Malnati's owner Marc Malnati said in a statement to Thrillist. "Lou Malnati's and Portillo's are taking two Chicago signatures to the next level with this inspired collaboration."
Now let's talk specifics. The Lou Malnati's x Portillo's pies include vine-ripened plum tomatoes, Wisconsin cheese, slow-roasted, thin-sliced Italian Beef. The nine-inch deep dish pizzas are topped with either homemade sweet peppers or hot giardiniera.
"As two of the most iconic Chicago brands, we're proud for Portillo's to partner with Lou's to bring this craveable Italian Beef Deep Dish pizza to life," Portillo's President Michael Osanloo said in the statement. "It combines flavorful homemade signatures from both brands, resulting in pure Chicago deliciousness. When we tasted the Italian Beef Deep Dish for the first time, we knew we had created something special. We can't wait for our fans and fans of all-things Chicago across the country to taste it for themselves."
You can snag the pizzas exclusively through Tastes of Chicago. Shipping is available nationwide. Toss in the Chocolate Cake and thank me later.