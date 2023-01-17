Lou Malnati's Iconic Thin-Crust Chicago-Style Pizza Is Now Shipping Nationwide

Anytime I hear a non-Chicagoan dog our pizza, I have to remind said critic that deep dish isn't our only specialty. In fact, anyone born and raised (properly) in the midwest should know the real Chicago style.

Thankfully, Windy City staple Lou Malnati's is making it easier to educate the masses with the nationwide launch of its crispy, thin-crust 'za topped with Wisconsin cheese and sliced into squares. In case you've been living under a rock, let me be the first to tell you: tavern-style trumps deep dish.

"Chicagoans have been passionate about deep dish and thin crust pizza for years and have debated whether their favorite piece of the square-cut Thin Crust pizza is on the inside or outside. We thought it's time we invite the rest of America to choose their side as well," Owner Marc Malnati said in the press release. "And now, they don't have to choose between our iconic Deep Dish and Chicago Thin. For the first time in decades, anyone can order our Thin Crust Pizzas on TastesofChicago.com, along with our national favorite Deep Dish, no matter where they live."

Now with the launch, Lou Malnati's is posing a preference question: whether you're into the inner pieces (aka the "Innies") or the crispy outer pieces (the "outies"). To encourage fan participation, the pizza maker is giving away 3,000 free pies to customers who take the survey online.

You can also snag the Lou Malnati's Thin Crust pizzas in packs of four, or combo packs with Deep Dish on the Tastes of Chicago website. They're available in cheese, sausage, and pepperoni.