Insanely Loud Sex Causes Delay in Tennis Match

Foam A. Lime

There are many reasons a sporting event might experience a delay. Rain. A power outageA black cat running onto a hockey rink. Things happen. However, the brief delay during a tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger at the Sarasota Open on Tuesday was unexpected. Sex noises. 

On the video above, you'll catch some serious moaning about 15 seconds in. It caused a brief delay and a handful of smiles. Announcer Mike Cation suggested someone either had a lewd ringtone or was loudly watching porn on their phone. It's a reasonable assumption considering how loud the sex would have to be in order to be heard from "across the lake."

The distraction returns. It slowly dawns on anyone who hasn't figured it out, including the announcer, this is no ringtone. Even the spectators figure it out. One mom can be seen encouraging her son to plug his ears. "The adults are going to have a quick laugh at something that wouldn't be of interest to your sex-addled pubescent mind. Be a dear and plug your ears."

While it had to be damned distracting to play while someone else is playing, Tiafoe was a good sport. "It can’t be that good," he shouted at the noisy couple deep in the throes of in flagrante delicto.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist.

