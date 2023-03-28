Iconic Paris Attractions Close as France Protests Surge

Amid ongoing protests against the raising of the retirement age in France, workers shut down the Louvre Museum in Paris on Monday, March 27, one day ahead of nationwide protests planned for March 28. Visitors were unable to enter the revered attraction as employees at the Louvre blocked multiple entrances—forcing the museum to close its doors. The Louvre is always closed on Tuesdays, and was therefore unaffected by the day's actions. Workers chose to strike on Monday in solidarity with the next day's protests, according to the Associated Press. On Tuesday, the Eiffel Tower website confirmed that it was closed due to the demonstrations. The city of Paris and many other parts of France have been consumed by the public's outrage at a new law which will raise the retirement age in the country from 62 to 64.

While the museum was closed on Monday, a French union tweeted a photo of the Mona Lisa—housed in the Louvre—winking, and holding the words "64 it's a no!" Mona Lisa has been aged in the image to reflect what she'd look like as a 64-year-old.

Anyone who had tickets to visit the Eiffel Tower on March 28 should check their email, the Eiffel Tower website advises. According to NPR, Tuesday's protests mark the tenth time since January 2023 that the nation's unions have called for strikes. French workers are particularly incensed by the raising of the retirement age because President Emmanuel Macron used executive power to pass the legislation, without the vote of the French senate. As the tensions only increase between the French people and the French government, a planned visit by King Charles III has been indefinitely postponed, AP reports. If you are planning on traveling to France in the coming weeks, make sure you regularly check the websites of the attractions you plan to visit for updates on hours and closures related to the protests. As you walk through the streets of Paris, you're likely to witness the infamous French spirit of protest alongside infamous Paris attractions. Travel will likely continue to be disrupted as labor protests continue throughout Europe.