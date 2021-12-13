Loverboy Is Unleashing 2 New Holiday-Inspired Espresso Martinis
The ready-to-drink canned espresso martini is getting a spirited holiday twist.
Ready-to-drink canned cocktail maker Loverboy turned the espresso martini trend on its head with the debut of its very own canned iteration, bringing the ubiquitous cocktail to at-home bars and cutting out the inconveniences of whipping up your own—i.e. having to actually own an espresso machine. Now, the booze maker is unleashing two more flavors to keep the holiday season spirited, literally.
Loverboy is adding Peppermint Mocha and Salted Caramel Espresso Martinis to its already robust roster of sparkling hard teas, spritzes, and canned cocktails.
"We were like, 'how do we one-up ourselves?'" founder Kyle Cooke told Thrillist. "No one else is really doing the canned espresso martini."
Riffing off of its original recipe—which includes maple water, vanilla, MCT oil, and real espresso—Loverboy added a seasonal twist to its two newest flavors. The Peppermint Mocha includes chocolate and peppermint, while the Salted Caramel is made with coffee, sea salt, and caramel.
"Think about it as spiked hot chocolate with a candy cane, we thought, ‘how do we put that in a can and make that accessible?'" Cooke said of the Peppermint Mocha flavor. "Now mix that with an espresso martini, where you get the 12% alcohol and a little bit of naturally occurring caffeine."
Eight-packs of the holiday Espresso Martinis will be available for shipping across 44 states for $49. You can toss 'em back straight from the can or play mixologist by serving them shaken and poured over ice.