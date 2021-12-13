Loverboy Is Unleashing 2 New Holiday-Inspired Espresso Martinis

Ready-to-drink canned cocktail maker Loverboy turned the espresso martini trend on its head with the debut of its very own canned iteration, bringing the ubiquitous cocktail to at-home bars and cutting out the inconveniences of whipping up your own—i.e. having to actually own an espresso machine. Now, the booze maker is unleashing two more flavors to keep the holiday season spirited, literally.

Loverboy is adding Peppermint Mocha and Salted Caramel Espresso Martinis to its already robust roster of sparkling hard teas, spritzes, and canned cocktails.

"We were like, 'how do we one-up ourselves?'" founder Kyle Cooke told Thrillist. "No one else is really doing the canned espresso martini."