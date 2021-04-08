Canned Espresso Martinis Are Here for an Easy Happy Hour Upgrade

Espresso martinis are having a moment. And while, of course, the classic cocktail has been around the block, as of late, it's popped up just about everywhere—and now, that can even include your own fridge.

Boozy beverage maker Loverboy is introducing a canned espresso martini that boasts 110 calories, 12% ABV, and the perfect vanilla hint. The 250ml slim cans are also dairy free and won't set back those summer bod goals, with just 1g carb and 4g sugar in each serving. ICYMI, that's quite the departure from your typical cocktail bar espresso martini that'll run you closer to 300 calories and over 20g of sugar.

"For the last two summers, we’ve been ordering espresso martinis," founder and Bravo star Kyle Cooke told Thrillist. "And similar to why we launched the Loverboy Spritz—we wanted a better-for-you version of the Aperol Spritz—it’s the same exact thing for the martini."