You Can Snag a Free Gardening Kit at Lowe's Every Week in April

Spring is about much more than downing glass after glass of rosé at your fave rooftop bar—though, yes, that is a key component. It's also a chance to try out that green thumb of yours. Which, conveniently enough, has never been easier. Lowe's is giving away different gardening kits every single week in April.

There is, however, a process for getting yours. You'll have register for one, which you can do via the Lowe's website. The first kit of the week will be available April 8 and you can claim yours online beginning April 1.

"Spring just feels so metaphoric this year. Sort of this coming out of our winter, literally and figuratively," Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand, and marketing officer Marisa Thalberg told USA TODAY. "We’re already seeing that interest starting to really build quickly as the weather is starting to get warmer in different parts of the country."

Of course, it's one of those only while supplies last deals, so you'll wanna get in and get yours before they're all gone. Each week, Lowe's will release a different set.

Here's each kit of the week theme, according to a press release:

April 8: Includes recipes from cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson

April 15: a mystery garden piñata with mystery seed packets

April 22: Earth Day tree saplings

April 29: Create-your-own butterfly garden set

Sign up, run through curbside pickup, and try (seriously, put in a little effort here) to not kill your poor plants.

h/t Lifehacker