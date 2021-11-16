Salmon Has Been Recalled Due to Listeria in 4 States

The Oregon Lox Company has recalled lox in four states due to the potential for Listeria contamination.

The recall is on multiple brands of its Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox. The problem was found after the Washington State Department of Agriculture detected Listeria during routine sampling. Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported in association with the lox at this time.

The salmon was distributed in Alaska, California, Washington, and the company's home state of Oregon. The product was sold in plastic vacuum-sealed packages under labels for a variety of brands. Here are the specific products under recall, all of which have the lot number "22821" on the back of the package.

Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox, 3-ounce pack

Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox, 1-pound pack

Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (sliced)

North Coast Traditional Nova Lox

North Coast Smoked Salmon Trim, 3-pound pack

Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (unsliced)

Tony's Smoked Salmon Lox, 8-ounce pack

It is recommended that you throw out any of this lox or return it for a refund. As the recall, shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), notes, Listeria "can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."