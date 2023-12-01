The 'Luckiest' Casinos in Vegas, According to Tripadvisor Reviews

Las Vegas is a big place to win—or lose a significant amount of your personal wealth. In addition to the Sphere, Formula 1 races, and iconic residencies, the big draw of the ever-expanding city is still gambling. The Strip is filled with casinos offering slot machines, blackjack, poker, and plenty of other inventive ways to game. But which places are you most likely to win big? Before writing this, I'd assume that was as much to chance as throwing the dice.

But Casino.org did some painstaking research of Tripadvisor reviews of the 15 most popular casinos on the Strip. It involved combing through thousands of reviews on each casino's page on Tripadvisor.

"We conducted a thorough keyword search within the review sections of each casino's respective Tripadvisor pages. The following terms were searched and tallied: lucky, luck, won, winning, success, jackpot, and hand pay. We ensured that there was no duplication of keywords within the same person's review," Casino.org said of its methodology.

All the data used to create the below ranking was collected in November 2023, so the information is pretty fresh. Based on the research, The Mirage is the luckiest casino on the strip, while Resorts World Las Vegas is considered to be the unluckiest casino. Check out the complete results in the infographic below: