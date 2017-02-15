Lucky Charms Comes in Oatmeal Form Now

General Mills changed the damn cereal game when it unleashed limited-edition boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms in late 2015. Now, it's changing up the cartoon leprechaun's sugary cereal in a big way again -- this time, with an all-new instant oatmeal version along with a similar version of your other favorite cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The products appear to be just like most instant oatmeal, but instead of adding your usual brown sugar or butter, they come with toppings from the beloved cereals; notably, colorful clover- and pot of gold-shaped marshmallows in the case of the Lucky Charms variety. All you have to do is mix them in, as you can see on the packaging. The oatmeals were first spotted by The Impulse Buy: