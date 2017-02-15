News

Lucky Charms Comes in Oatmeal Form Now

By Published On 02/15/2017 By Published On 02/15/2017
Courtesy of General Mills

Trending

related

JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sale Has $44 Flights Right Now

related

True Tales of Terrible, Gross Kids in Restaurants (And Their Horrible Parents)

related

How to Get NYC's Coolest Jobs, According to the People Who Have Them

related

Gordon Ramsay Is Hilariously Trashing Random People's Food on Twitter

General Mills changed the damn cereal game when it unleashed limited-edition boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms in late 2015. Now, it's changing up the cartoon leprechaun's sugary cereal in a big way again -- this time, with an all-new instant oatmeal version along with a similar version of your other favorite cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The products appear to be just like most instant oatmeal, but instead of adding your usual brown sugar or butter, they come with toppings from the beloved cereals; notably, colorful clover- and pot of gold-shaped marshmallows in the case of the Lucky Charms variety. All you have to do is mix them in, as you can see on the packaging. The oatmeals were first spotted by The Impulse Buy

Unfortunately, there's a slight catch: both the Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch oatmeals are only available in Canada for a limited time, a General Mills spokesperson said via email. They're currently available at most retailers across the country for about $3.50 and will be on shelves for about eight weeks. Worse yet, the company said it currently has no plans to release the products in the US, but if you're visiting Canada sometime in the near future or know somewhere there who owes you a favor, well, you know what to do.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is more interested in the Cinnamon Toast Crunch version. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Nutella Challenge Is Nasty, But Also Totally Delicious

related

READ MORE
Eating Carolina Reapers On a Blind Date Is One Way to Get To Know Each Other

related

READ MORE
Taco Bell Is Launching a Wedding Service in Las Vegas

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like