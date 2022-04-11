The FDA Is Investigating Claims That Lucky Charms Cereal Is Making People Sick

While an official recall has not been initiated, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched an investigation into reports Lucky Charms cereal is causing gastrointestinal issues.

Since last July alone, over 100 individuals have claimed the cereal is making them ill, citing symptoms like nausea, gas, vomiting, and other..."bathroom-related issues," Food & Wine reports.

The website where the complaints were made, the efficiently titled IWasPoisoned.com, uses "data to bring together consumers, public health, and industry in near real-time to keep people safer and businesses more profitable." Though health professionals do not run it, it has sparked the FDA's investigation.

"The FDA is aware of reports and is looking into the matter," the agency told Food Safety News earlier this week. "The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury. Depending on the seriousness of the problem, an FDA investigator may visit the person who made the complaint, collect product samples, and initiate inspections."

The FDA told the outlet that it had not personally received complaints about the Lucky Charms cereal and instead was aware of them only via the self-reporting website.

"Food safety is our top priority. We take the consumer concerns reported via a third-party website very seriously," General Mills spokesperson Andrea Williamson told F&W. "After a thorough internal investigation, we have not found any evidence that these complaints are attributed to our products. We encourage consumers to please share any concerns directly with General Mills to ensure they can be appropriately addressed."