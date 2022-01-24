Lucky Charms Is Bringing Back Its Limited-Edition Cereal That Turns Milk Bright Green

Saint Patrick's Day is just around the corner, which means it's time to go green in a less traditional sense of the word. Lucky Charms is celebrating by bringing back its limited-edition cereal, which turns milk green.

The cereal is essentially the same Lucky Charms people know and love, but it features special marshmallows—green magic clovers—that change the color of the cereal milk. The limited-edition boxes will be available nationwide at the end of January, but for a short time only, and for around $4.73 per box.

Customers should also look out for specially-marked boxes of Lucky Charms, called Lucky Charms Traps and Treats boxes, that can be transformed into a leprechaun trap.

Green beer is great once a year, but Lucky Charms—and green milk—are good any time.