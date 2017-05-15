News

Marshmallow-Only Boxes of Lucky Charms are Here

Hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, hourglasses, rainbows, and red balloons -- they're the chewy, multi-colored marshmallows that make Lucky Charms cereal worth eating. But now, you may finally get to eat bowls of nothing but the little sugary shapes -- thanks to new, limited edition marshmallow-only boxes of Lucky Charms straight out of your childhood dreams.

On Monday, General Mills announced that, starting this month, you'll have a chance to get your hands on one of 10,000 special marshmallow-only boxes of the cereal. The extremely rare boxes won't be sold at your local grocery store, though. Instead, you'll have to find and buy specially-marked boxes of regular Lucky Charms, then enter a 14-digit code on the inside back panel at MarshmallowOnly.com to see if you've won a marshmallow-only box. If you win, you'll get the box of marshmallow overload a few weeks later. And maybe a couple of cavities.

In 2015, General Mills launched a similar sweepstakes on social media for only 10 of the marshmallow-only boxes, which obviously wasn't enough. Now, with 10,000 boxes available to win, you may actually have a decent shot at getting one. The sweepstakes ends this December. In the meantime, you can always spoon out the marshmallows and pretend the toasted oat pieces aren't there like you did when you were a kid. Or just buy one of these knock-off marshmallow packs on Amazon. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and loved fishing the marshmallows out of his Lucky Charms when he was a kid. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

