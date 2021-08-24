All-Marshmallow Bags of Lucky Charms Are Headed Back to Stores

Clearly, the best part of Lucky Charms has always been the charms themselves. Those colorful little marshmallows were the reward you got as a child after laboriously plucking out each piece of puffy cereal from your bowl. And now, General Mills is granting your childhood wishes by bringing back Just Magical Marshmallows. This coveted product gets straight to the point, serving up delicious mounds of sugary perfection sans cereal.

This isn’t the first time Lucky Charms has been all about the marshmallows. General Mills first released a box of marshmallows-only cereal in 2015, then again in 2017 and 2019. In 2020, bags of Just Magical Marshmallows were briefly on shelves. Like anything truly magical, they quickly disappeared. In these new pouches, the marshmallows come in eight different shapes, and according to General Mills, each charm has a “special power.” Here is the complete list of the charms and their corresponding powers, courtesy of General Mills:

The Heart Charm allows you to bring things to life.

The Star Charm gives you the power of flight.

The Horseshoe Charm gives you the power to speed up time.

The Clover Charm brings you the power of good fortune.

The Blue Moon Charm gives you the power of invisibility.

The Unicorn Charm gives you the power to teleport .

The Rainbow Charm gives you the power to add color to your world.

The Red Balloon Charm gives you the power to make things float.



While a bowl of marshmallows for breakfast probably doesn’t check every nutritional box, at least you can tell yourself you are loading up on magic. The bags (special powers and all) will be $3.99 with eight different pouch designs featuring the charms. The marshmallows will be on shelves again starting in late August, although there's no promise they'll be around for long.