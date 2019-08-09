Lucky Charms Teamed Up With Jet-Puffed for Bags of Magically Delicious Marshmallows

S'mores just got a lot more colorful. Lucky Charms cereal has partnered up with Jet-Puffed -- everyone's favorite marshmallow -- to release a collection of colorful, pillowy marshmallows designed for melty campfire snacking or creating meta cereal treats.
It's not the first time Lucky Charms has released a marshmallow-only product, but this collaboration with Jet-Puffed is decidedly different from the marshmallows you can find in the breakfast cereal. The marshmallows are vanilla flavored and come in the traditional Lucky Charms shapes -- stars, clovers, hearts, moons, etc. -- but unlike the crunchy, dehydrated cereal version, these mallows are puffier and larger with a consistency closer to traditional, chewy marshmallows. Do they go well with milk? That remains to be seen.
The magically delicious marshmallows will be a permanent fixture of the Jet-Puffed marshmallow lineup and will begin arriving in stores starting in August, with a definite nationwide expansion in September. You can snag a bag for $1.50 and forever change your hot chocolate, s'mores, and crispy treat game. Seriously, everyone will be after your Lucky Charms marshmallows.
