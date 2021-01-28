Limited-Edition Lucky Charms Will Turn Your Milk Bright Green

We know, we know: drug store Valentine’s Day candy season has barely begun, so how can it be time to start thinking about springtime snacks already? Well listen, it’s never too early to start planning which seasonal foodstuffs to try, given how quickly they come and go.

Lucky the Leprechaun has a trick up his sleeve. Replicate the temporary green coloration of the Chicago River in honor of St. Patrick's Day with special edition boxes of Lucky Charms. Limited quantities of the classic magically delicious cereal come with a little something extra: Kelly clovers that’ll turn your milk green.

And in case you missed it last year, Reese’s Puffs Bunnies cereal is hopping back onto store shelves this February. Reese’s pumps peanut butter into crunchy corn puffs to sweet breakfast effect.

Each cereal—and this is why we plan ahead!—are due to hit stores in February and will only be available until supplies run out.