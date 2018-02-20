Lucky Charms Is Adding a New Marshmallow Shape for the First Time in 10 Years

Hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, hourglasses, rainbows, and red balloons -- Lucky Charms' permanent lineup of weirdly chewy marshmallows has long served as the perfect antidote to the cereal's mostly flavorless toasted oat pieces. The combination just works and it's been consistently good since your childhood. But now, it looks like the sugary cereal is about to get even better with the introduction of its first new marshmallow shape in a decade.
On Monday, General Mills announced it's officially adding a new marshmallow to the mix: a magical unicorn. The company said it tapped kids to decide on the new shape, saying it relied on "the imagination and creativity of young minds" to make the decision. However, the arrival of the glorious unicorn marshmallow spells the demise of the hourglass marshmallow. Dare we say its time has come to an end (sorry).
This Mojito Hot Toddy Is the Destroyer of Colds
"Our goal is to not only create a cereal that families and cereal fans will love and enjoy, but to inspire magical possibilities and help spark imagination and fun no matter what the age," said Josh DeWitt, marketing manager of Lucky Charms, in a statement. "That's why, after 10 years, we decided to introduce a new charm with the help of the keepers of magic themselves -- kids. They spoke, and after hearing their love for the magical unicorn, we listened."
Photos of the unicorn marshmallow show that it features swirls of bright purples and blues, although it probably tastes exactly like the other marshmallows in the box.
Of course, Lucky Charms is a tad late to the whole unicorn food craze, but then again, unicorns are at least objectively cooler than hourglasses. Get ready to start seeing their sparkly beauty in your local cereal aisle.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.