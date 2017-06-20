News

Now You Can Drink Your Lucky Charms in a Milkshake

By Published On 06/20/2017 By Published On 06/20/2017
Maggie Rossetti/Courtesy of Burger King

Trending

related

This Creepy Nanny Job Listing Warns of Working in a Very Haunted House

related

Starbucks Just Unleashed 2 Crazy-Colorful Frappuccinos for Summer

related

A Bath Bomb That Looks and Smells Just Like Pizza Has People Super Confused

related

Airline Gives Lifetime of Free Flights to Baby Born in Midair

If you've ever experimented with cereal as an ice cream topping, then you likely discovered long ago that the dessert is arguably a much better vehicle for eating your favorite sugary breakfast food than regular old milk. But now, it looks like you can take the absurd combination to a whole new level with a fast food milkshake that's loaded with Lucky Charms

Burger King officially unleashed the colorful marshmallow-filled shake -- simply dubbed the Lucky Charms Shake -- on Tuesday, saying it's available at most locations across the country for a limited time. The crowned cheeseburger chain describes the new milkshake as a "velvety" blend of vanilla soft serve, sweet syrup, and Lucky Charms oat cereal and marshmallows that's hand-spun and topped with whipped cream before getting passed to you through a drive-thru window. Believe it or not, the shake has 110 more calories and 80 more grams of carbohydrates than a regular Whopper sandwich, and the same amount of saturated fat (11g). 

The Lucky Charms Shake appears to be the logical sequel to BK's existing Froot Loops Shake, at least if you consider drinking cereal through a straw to be logical. Of course, we won't judge you.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Tony Merevick is Senior News Editor at Thrillist and hopes people don't actually drink these for breakfast. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Stuff You'll Like