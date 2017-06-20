Now You Can Drink Your Lucky Charms in a Milkshake

If you've ever experimented with cereal as an ice cream topping, then you likely discovered long ago that the dessert is arguably a much better vehicle for eating your favorite sugary breakfast food than regular old milk. But now, it looks like you can take the absurd combination to a whole new level with a fast food milkshake that's loaded with Lucky Charms.
Burger King officially unleashed the colorful marshmallow-filled shake -- simply dubbed the Lucky Charms Shake -- on Tuesday, saying it's available at most locations across the country for a limited time. The crowned cheeseburger chain describes the new milkshake as a "velvety" blend of vanilla soft serve, sweet syrup, and Lucky Charms oat cereal and marshmallows that's hand-spun and topped with whipped cream before getting passed to you through a drive-thru window. Believe it or not, the shake has 110 more calories and 80 more grams of carbohydrates than a regular Whopper sandwich, and the same amount of saturated fat (11g).
The Lucky Charms Shake appears to be the logical sequel to BK's existing Froot Loops Shake, at least if you consider drinking cereal through a straw to be logical. Of course, we won't judge you.
