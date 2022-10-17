Lufthansa's New Airline Fleet Will Include Major First Class Upgrades

Lufthansa's first class passengers have new reason to celebrate. The airline's top billing tickets on long-haul flights will soon come complete with spacious suites that offer nearly floor-to-ceiling walls and slide panels for pretty much full privacy. Gone will be the days of worrying about nearby passengers judging you for crying during that in-flight movie.

In each suite, as detailed by the German airline's recent announcement, every seat and bed will be positioned to face forward, because landing while facing the back of the plane would just be weird. In addition to that, each suite will come outfitted with several storage options, including space for a large, personal wardrobe. Now you won't have to make an outfit change in the airport bathroom. In fact, you could serve multiple looks mid-flight. Very chic.

If that's not enough to sell you, maybe the dining perks will. If preferred, first class passengers will have the option to eat at a large dining table, where they can sit across from their partner or fellow traveler. No tiny trays here, there will be plenty of space to spread out. And you're going to need it for the airline's caviar service.