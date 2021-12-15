After 20 Years This Midwestern City Has a Direct Flight to Europe Again

For almost 20 years, if you lived in St. Louis, Missouri, there was no direct flight to get you over to Europe. No matter where you wanted to go, there would have to be a connecting flight involved. And now, more than ever, what feels worse than a connecting flight? Thankfully, Lufthansa is giving Midwesterners a new opportunity to jet across the Atlantic.

Starting in June 2022, Lufthansa will offer a direct flight between St. Louis’ Lambert International Airport and Frankfurt, Germany. Frankfurt is a major hub in Europe, which will make it easier for travelers to quickly get to other destinations on the continent. The Points Guy reports that flights will depart from St. Louis to Frankfurt once a day on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The last flight out of St. Louis to Europe was an American Airlines flight to London, England, in 2003. Since St. Louis is a hub for several international companies, including the German-based company Bayer, Lufthansa plans on serving both business and leisure travelers.

The direct flight, which is a nine-hour journey, is now bookable on Lufthansa’s website for travel dates starting in June. A round-trip flight between the two cities between June 1 and 8 starts at $580.