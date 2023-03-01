Lufthansa's Brand New First Class Suites Are Basically Hotel Rooms

Let's get vulnerable for a moment. Lufthansa's newly announced First Class offering—its new "Suite Plus"—is nicer than some of the apartments I've lived in over the years. I'm not bitter, I'm honestly impressed.

The airline's new First Class "Suite Plus" is being described as a "private room above the clouds." It is a separate double cabin that comes complete with ceiling-height walls, a fully closable door, a large table, and two wide seats that can be wedged together to form a lay-flat double bed. The suites also offer a suite wardrobe and the seats can be warmed or cooled to each traveler's liking.

The new suites are slated for a 2024 premiere aboard newly delivered Airbus A350s. They are part of the broader "Lufthansa Allegris" overhaul the airline is undergoing which we previously reported on last fall. It is all part of what the airline says is the largest fleet modernization in its 70-year history.