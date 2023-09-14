Lufthansa Just Announced Its Newest U.S.-Europe Routes

Starting next summer, you'll barely have the time to learn how to pronounce "guten morgen" before you'll already find yourself in Germany.

German carrier Lufthansa just announced that it is adding new Europe-bound routes from some of the major cities in the US next year. Speaking of brand new routes, in June 2024, the airline will launch year-round flights from Raleigh-Durham to Frankfurt, and it will offer the service five times a week.

Additionally, in the same month, Lufthansa will start transporting passengers from Minneapolis to Frankfurt with the same cadence—five times a week year-round. The West Coast will benefit from new routes as well, as the carrier announced that next summer, it will launch new direct flights connecting Seattle to Munich.

In terms of boosting up its service, the German carrier announced more frequencies from some major US hubs. Those include Austin, Dallas, Orlando, and San Diego. From San Diego, more specifically, the airline said it is doubling its schedule with daily flights out of the hub starting next summer.

For more information, you can visit Lufthansa's website.