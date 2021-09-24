Explore the Sea from the Sky with This New 'Underwater Cabin'
The Explorer can project whatever experience you want directly on the jet walls.
While you might have guessed that leading cabin interiors provider Lufthansa Technik's innovative new aircraft would be unlike anything you've seen before, you likely weren't expecting the airbus jet to feature an underwater cabin. And yet, that's exactly the selling-point, among its other luxury features.
The Explorer cabin, which took inspiration from explorer superyachts, cannot technically travel in both the sky and the sea. Sorry to burst your bubble. It does, however, have the capability to project whatever you want right into the cabin, which means you can immerse yourself "in the sea," if that's your thing.
"Over the last few months we have intensively analyzed the visual context and the typical elements of the Explorer boat class in order to transfer the design idea behind it from the water to the air, and thus into a new cabin design," sales director for Lufthansa Technik's VIP & Special Mission Aircraft Services division Jan Grube said in a press release. "The interior elements, which also integrate brand-new features, are therefore deliberately kept multi-functional."
Designed to accommodate 10 to 16 passengers and inspired with the guests' experience in mind, the Explorer boasts classic elements such as bedrooms, bathrooms, offices, and even dining and conference areas, the company reports.
"Lufthansa Technik regularly develops new VIP aircraft cabin concepts that both meet the latest market requirements and represent the latest trends," Head of Sales Wieland Timm said in the release. "With this red-hot study we continue this tradition in an innovative way. We are developing the 'Explorer Design' for a completely new target group."