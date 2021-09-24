Explore the Sea from the Sky with This New 'Underwater Cabin'

While you might have guessed that leading cabin interiors provider Lufthansa Technik's innovative new aircraft would be unlike anything you've seen before, you likely weren't expecting the airbus jet to feature an underwater cabin. And yet, that's exactly the selling-point, among its other luxury features.

The Explorer cabin, which took inspiration from explorer superyachts, cannot technically travel in both the sky and the sea. Sorry to burst your bubble. It does, however, have the capability to project whatever you want right into the cabin, which means you can immerse yourself "in the sea," if that's your thing.

"Over the last few months we have intensively analyzed the visual context and the typical elements of the Explorer boat class in order to transfer the design idea behind it from the water to the air, and thus into a new cabin design," sales director for Lufthansa Technik's VIP & Special Mission Aircraft Services division Jan Grube said in a press release. "The interior elements, which also integrate brand-new features, are therefore deliberately kept multi-functional."