This Is Easily the Most Awkward Way to Exit a TV Interview

Being in demand is difficult. Just ask BBC commentator and former jockey Luke Harvey. He's a horse racing expert who was in demand at the Grand National over the weekend.
Case in point, he was in the middle of an interview with soprano Laura Wright when he's clearly tipped that he needs to be somewhere else. He nods. He considers the situation. He slides out the right side of the screen, only to appear in full sprint on the other side of the screen moments later.
It turns out Harvey was finishing up with BBC Breakfast and needed to get to an interview with Radio 5 Live, according to the Evening Standard. He could tell he was no longer needed where he was and bolted. It starts off a bit sly. He keeps looking at Wright as he steps to his left, out of frame.
Ultimately, he could have pulled it off if it wasn't for the cameraman, who slides just a bit to the right as Harvey leaves the interview. Then the shot moves into a perfect framing of Harvey's dead spring down the track to his next interview.
It may look like a scene from a Christopher Guest movie, but no judgments. We already know that the Irish exit is a sign of high moral character.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.