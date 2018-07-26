The Longest Lunar Eclipse of the Century Is on Friday. Here's How to Watch It.

On Friday, July 27, the eastern hemisphere will see a full moon pass through the Earth's shadow. It will be the longest "blood moon" lunar eclipse of the century at 103 minutes, reports Space.com. It lasts 26 minutes longer than January's eclipse, which was visible in the U.S. With an eclipse that long, most of the people on Earth are going to see at least some part of this spectacular celestial event. Unfortunately, no one in the U.S. is going to be able to see any part of it.
If you're in Australia, Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America, all you have to do is look outside. By the time the full moon rises in the U.S., the eclipse will have ended. Fortunately, the year is 2018, and you don't even have to put on pants to take part. The Weather Channel will be streaming the full eclipse on its mobile app starting at 4pm on July 27. The stream, which is only available to U.S. viewers, will stream live from locations across the globe including broadcasts in Greece, Luxembourg, Italy, and Australia.
A spokesperson says a module will go live on the app's home screen on Friday, making it exceedingly easy to find.
Where to Get the Best Waffle Fries You'll Ever Eat
You can also watch a live stream through the astronomy education site Slooh, which frequently streams astronomical events. That broadcast will start at 1pm ET on the player above.
The moment of greatest eclipse will take place at 4:21pm ET, according to EarthSky. The full event will last from 3:30pm to 5:13pm. If you include the penumbral time -- when the moon is the lighter part of Earth's shadow -- the event will last for 3 hours and 55 minutes.
Lunar eclipses come infrequently enough that it's worth catch the beautiful event, as the moon turns a rusty shade of red. It's not exactly waiting for the final season of Game of Thrones, but you'll have to twiddle your thumbs until January 21, 2019, for the next lunar eclipse.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.