The Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in 580 Years Arrives Overnight Tonight

The partial eclipse starts at 2:18 am ET, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory's monthly What's Up video. The eclipse will reach its maximum at 4:02 am with just a sliver of the moon sitting outside the Earth's shadow. At that time, most of the moon will take on a slightly ruddy red hue. The partial eclipse will end at 5:47 am.

The entirety of the eclipse will be visible from North America and most of the Pacific Ocean. You can get a sense of where the eclipse will be visible based on the above map from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Everywhere in the darkened portion of the map will have a view of the eclipse.

We're not far from the peak of the Leonid meteor shower, so keep an eye out for shooting stars, too. They may be hard to spot due to interference from the moon's light—moreover, there just aren't that many of them at this point—but you might get lucky and see a shooting star near the partial lunar eclipse.