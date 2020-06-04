A 'Strawberry Moon' Lunar Eclipse Happens Today. Here's How You Can Watch Online.

There's good news and bad news for lovers of celestial events. There are going to be three eclipses inside the next lunar month. That's both rare and exciting. However, only one of those will be visible to viewers in the United States. It's not going to be the "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse, and it's not going to be the penumbral lunar eclipse taking place on June 5.

Instead of a view of the eclipse, viewers across North America will only be watching the June full moon, referred to by some as a Strawberry Moon. You'll be able to stream the eclipse online. Though, it's worth noting that a penumbral lunar eclipse isn't quite as exciting as the total eclipse, which can turn the moon blood red.

To see this in person, you'll need to be in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, the east coast of South America, and around the Indian Ocean, according to NASA.