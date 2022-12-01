Lunchables Has New Holiday Packs That You Can Get for Free
Make some of your meals this season easy, free, and festive.
This holiday, plenty of meals will require lots of planning and purchasing to enjoy. But fortunately, Lunchables realizes that not every meal needs to be a chore. The brand is launching three varieties of festive meals, themed to go along with the many stresses that come with trying to make sure the holiday is perfect.
Now available are the Son of a Nutcracker! I Forgot to Hide the Elf! Extra Cheesy Pizza, It's December 24, Where's the Wrench?! Turkey and American Cracker Stackers with cookies, and the last but not least the How is the Gift Still Two States Away?! Ham and Cheddar Cracker Stackers with cookies.
What's better is that these meals will be available for free from LunchablesHolidayHelpers.com, whether or not you are anxiously tracking packages three days before Christmas. Make sure to get yours quickly; the free meals will only be available while supplies last.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.