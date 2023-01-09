This Luxury Cruise Line Is Offering 30% Off Sailings Booked Right Now

Cunard, a luxury cruise line, is offering huge savings on 2023 and 2024 voyages booked by March 28, 2023. You can save up to 30% off on fares and receive up to $2,000 in onboard credit with the "Treat Yourself, On Us" sale. Here are all the details you need to know.

You can book these savings for cruises between May 16, 2023 and January 25, 2025. The onboard credits can be used for shopping, shore excursions, spa treatments, restaurants, and more.

The 2023 cruises on sale include voyages to destinations in Alaska, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Mediterranean, Panama Canal, and a Transatlantic Crossing. In 2024, the sailings will be to destinations throughout Asia, Australia, Europe, the Mediterranean, Panama Canal, a Transatlantic Crossing, and some journeys that go all over the world.

The ships included in the sail will consist of Queen Anne, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary 2, and Queen Victoria. You can explore voyages and browse discounts at Cunard.com.