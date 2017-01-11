This Watch Knows You're Dehydrated Before You Realize It

Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Everyone knows that you're supposed to drink a buttload of water. They know it makes you feel better and look better (maybe) and perform better and it might even help you lose weight. But you're busy and only really notice you need some water once you're parched.

A new wearable called LVL from BSX Athletics claims that it's going to revolutionize hydration, helping you be the best you and not that sweaty, dehydrated you laying on the couch binge watching Cheers. The small wearable tech goes around your wrist and monitors hydration levels in real time. The tech will connect to a mobile app that can tell you exactly how much water you need to drink boost performance or to just get properly hydrated.