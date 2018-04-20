Lyft Is Offering $4.20 Discounts All Over the Country Today

It's April 20, and that means brands and companies will go out of their way to embarrass themselves on social media in a calculated effort to appear relevant, letting the youths know they're totally chill with the fact you smoke trees, brah. However, smarter companies wisely embrace it as an opportunity to provide its weed-friendly customers with something of value on such a big day. Case in point: Lyft, which is currently offering $4.20 discounts to riders in places around the country where marijuana is legal.
On this unofficial holiday celebrating all things cannabis, Lyft teamed up with the producers behind the new Super Troopers sequel on a promotion that enables some riders to get a dank discount of $4.20 off their ride. The Super Troopers cast even got into character to release a special PSA warning against the dangers of driving under the influence of weed.
Understandably, the deal only applies in cities where marijuana is legal, so that means you'll have to be hailing a car in Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Seattle, or Portland to get in on the action. If you happen to be in one of those areas and need a ride today, just fire up the Lyft app and enter code LYFTTROOPERS in the Promos section to save a few bucks. And if you do in fact decide to do so while under the influence, just a heads up in case you think you're hallucinating: you're not, the usual car icons on the map morph into the Super Trooper characters when you use the promo code.
And if end up with the munchies in the backseat, you may want to consider re-routing to the nearest Burger King.
h/t Fortune
