Lyft Just Quietly Added a New Fee That Could Make Your Next Ride More Expensive

As the old phrase goes, "time is money," and Lyft just decided to put that into practice.

Mirroring Uber's practice, Lyft just implemented a new rule to get some extra cash on its hands, and it involves charging riders wait time fees. According to the company, riders will now be charged a wait fee starting two minutes after their estimated pickup time.While the new wait fee will apply to all rides, extra charges depending on how busy it is might only be applied to some of them. Access, Assisted, and Shared rides will be immune to the "busy-dependent" extra fees, and canceled rides won't be affected either.

It is only fair, though, that riders struggling with a disability will be able to escape the new wait fee. A fee waiver option will be available for passengers requiring extra time to board the vehicle due to a disability, and they will be able to submit the request and be refunded, The Points Guy reports.

Regular Lyft rides will begin to charge wait fees starting two minutes after the pickup time, while Lux Black and Lux Black XL rides will have a grace period window of five minutes. If the driver arrives early, though, the clock will start ticking only two minutes after the estimated pickup time.

According to The Points Guy, Lyft has declined to provide a range of charges that customers could encounter.