For Every $1 Spent on a Lyft, Riders Can Earn Flight Miles with This Airline

Alaska Airlines reward members have an all-new way to earn miles. The airline announced this week that its members will earn one mile for every $1 spent on most Lyft in the US and Canada.

Prospective travelers must link their Alaska Airlines and Lyft accounts online to sign up. To earn miles, you must select the Alaska Mileage Plan as your preferred travel partner in the rewards section of the Lyft app.

As an added holiday bonus, the airline is providing travelers with double the miles on each dollar they spend until the end of the year.

A wide array of Lyft rides are eligible for the offer, including Lyft Standard, Wait and Save, Priority Pickup, Preferred, Lyft XL, Shared, Shared Saver, Lux, Lux Black, and Lux Black XL. If you're hoping to earn miles by renting out a bike or a scooter, then you're out of luck, as neither mode of transportation is eligible for the deal.

The rideshare platform has also partnered with Delta Airlines for a similar deal. With the Delta SkyMiles program, Lyft riders can earn a mile for every $1 spent in the US and two miles for every $1 spent on rides to their nearest airport.