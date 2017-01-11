Lyft Is Giving Away 10,000 Free Rides If You Drink Too Much Over the Holidays

Budweiser and the ride-sharing company Lyft previously announced a partnership aimed at keeping drivers off the road when they've had too much to drink. Their "Give a Damn" program launched in September and has handed out thousands of free and discounted late-night rides every weekend since. Over the holidays, they're expanding the program to make sure revelers are getting home safely.

The program launched with 5,000 rides per weekend (Friday through Sunday) in four locations. It's expanded multiple times and they're doing it again for the upcoming late December holidays running through New Year's Eve. For the holidays, they're handing out 10,000 vouchers that are good any night between Dec. 22 and New Year's Eve from 10 pm to 2 am, as long as you're in New York, Illinois, Florida, Washington D.C., Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. The latter two are brand new to the program.