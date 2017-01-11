Lyft Is Offering Free Rides If You Drink Too Much This Thanksgiving

Ride-sharing company Lyft previously announced a program aimed at keeping drivers off the road when they've had too much to drink. In partnership with Budweiser, Lyft has been giving free rides to users on the weekends.

The program launched with 5,000 rides per weekend (Friday through Sunday) in four locations back in September. At Halloween, the program began including Thursdays, upped the number of vouchers to 6,000 per weekend, and expanded to Washington D.C. Now Lyft has announced a one-weekend expansion of the program to help curb drunk driving over Thanksgiving week.

The program will run Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 27, 10pm to 2am each night. Additionally, Budweiser is paying for 12,000 total free rides over the course of the weekend in New York state, Colorado, Illinois, Florida, and Washington D.C.