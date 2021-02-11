Lyft Is Making It Easier to Get Your COVID-19 Vaccine

Access to easy transportation, especially ride services like Lyft and Uber, is a privilege. One that not everyone has—even for those important essential trips like, say, getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Lyft announced on Thursday that it's doing something about that.

The company said it's rolling out of two new features, one of which allows you to personally send someone else a ride so that they can get where they need to go—be it the grocery store, the doctor, whatever. The new feature is called "Rides for Others," according to a press release.

"Rides for Others allows individuals to easily help their parents, grandparents, or other loved ones travel to essential destinations like vaccine centers, grocery stores, and non-emergency medical care," Lyft said in a blog post. "Rides for Others, which also gives riders and drivers clarity about the identity of the other person in the car, reduces confusing pick-up experiences, and allows riders and drivers to rate each other after the ride, is available nationwide."