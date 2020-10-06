Lyft & Grubhub Have Teamed Up to Give Lyft Users Free Food Delivery

The merging of rideshare services and food delivery isn't novel. At this point, Uber's rideshare service is as familiar as Uber Eats, particularly after the purchase of Postmates. But Lyft and Grubhub have gone in a slightly different direction to bring the two services together.

On October 6, Lyft announced a partnership with Grubhub that will bring Lyft Pink subscribers the perks of Grubhub+ (or, if you're in New York City, Seamless+). The Plus membership will now be a permanent part of any Lyft Pink membership.

If you're unfamiliar with Lyft's membership program, the $19.99 per month service gives you perks like 15% off every ride, priority pickup at airports, three free bike or scooter rides a month, and more. That's now going to include the perks of Grubhub+, which offers many perks. However, the top prize among those is free delivery on all Grubhub/Seamless orders.

This is not a merging of services like you get with Uber Eats. Your Grubhub order will not arrive in a Lyft car. You're still using Grubhub as a separate company. Representatives from the companies tell Thrillist that the initial term of the partnership is two years, so there's no fear of subscribing and having the rug pulled out from under you.

Addressing concerns about third-party delivery services often not being such a sweet deal for restaurants, Alex Weinstein, SVP of Growth at Grubhub, tells Thrillist that Grubhub covers those additional costs incurred, as well as the costs of free delivery. That doesn't alleviate the concerns many restaurants already have, but he says that programs like this do not put an additional financial burden on restaurants.

Grubhub will also continue its community relief fund where members can choose to make a donation with their order and Grubhub will match that donation.

You can sign up as early as Tuesday to start getting the new Lyft Pink perks that come with this partnership. If you're already a Lyft Pink member, you'll have Grubhub access right away.