How to Watch the Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaking This Week

Soon might be just the right time to make a bunch of wishes. The Lyrid meteor shower, which is an annual occurrence, is peaking this week, which means that you'll likely be able to see a good amount of shooting stars (as we commonly call meteors) in the sky.

The Lyrids are quite a big deal in the meteor shower realm. Dubbed "The April Lyrids," they are an annual celestial occurrence featuring moderately fast meteors, and they can be seen any night between April 15 and April 29, according to NASA.

This year the famous meteor shower is expected to peak during the evening hours of April 22, as Space.com reports. But be careful—that's not the ideal time to camp outside and try to catch a glimpse of it. As Space.com suggests, you should plan to sit outside during the predawn hours on Sunday, April 23 if you want to be in the actual best time window.

It's best if you jot down a list of at least 10 wishes you're planning to make. During peak times, observers could catch sight of between 10 and 20 meteors per hour, and while many of the Lyrids will be faint in brightness, some of them will be bright too, which will make it easier for you to spot them.

While seeing the Lyrids is, at the end of the day, a matter of luck and good timing, there are some things you can do to improve your odds. According to NASA, the Lyrids are best viewed in the northern hemisphere during dark hours, and locating yourself in a low light pollution area will definitely increase your chances. Once you sit or lay outside, position yourself so that your feet are facing east, and wait about 30 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the dark. Once that's done, you'll start to see meteors, and the show will go on until dawn.

Most importantly, you should know where and when to look, exactly. The Lyrids will distinguish themselves from other meteors because their trail will point back to near the star Vega, which will be sitting around 10 degrees above the northern horizon around 10 pm (local daylight time) and halfway up in the eastern sky around 1:30 am. As per the best time to catch the Lyrids, that would be around 4:30 am when their radiant is at its highest, just right before sunrise.

If you do happen to miss the Lyrids or wind up with cloudy skies where you are, stargazers will get another shot at seeing a meteor shower next month with the Eta Aquariids peaking from May 5-6.