The First Meteor Shower of Spring Peaks Tuesday. Here's How to See It.

How to See the Lyrid Meteor Shower

More specifically, the shower will hit its peak in the predawn hours of April 22. Bill Cooke of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office told Thrillist to expect to see around 15 meteors per hour. If you've got clear skies, you should be able to see them well. There will be an almost new moon in the sky, so its light won't interfere with your viewing as it did during almost every meteor shower in 2019.

If you're looking for the Lyrids from inside a city, you're probably not going to see much, if anything. You really need to get away from city lights and under dark skies, if you want to see the shower. That can be a little trickier than usual with the recommended social distancing, but it shouldn't be too hard to maintain a safe distance once you're somewhere dark enough to observe the meteors.

Once you've found your spot, look to the southwest early in the night or almost directly overhead closer to the morning. You're looking for the constellation Lyra (Lyrids!) and the star Vega. That's the radiant, or the point from which the meteors appear to emanate. However, you shouldn't just stare at the radiant. That's the case with any meteor shower, but the Lyrids often produce fast-moving meteors, and they'll be moving away from the radiant.

If you can't go out the night of April 21, you'll still be able to see meteors the next couple of nights under the right conditions, but it won't be quite as spectacular as going on the night of the peak.

The weather is getting warmer, but it'd probably be wise to bundle up a little. Also, you should bring something that will help you recline like a lawn chair or a blanket. Your neck is going to get awful sore if you're just craning up at the sky for a long time. Plus, it's going to be tough to find a place that will massage the knot out of your neck.