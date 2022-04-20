This Week's Meteor Shower Breaks a Long Drought & Welcomes Spring

How to See the Lyrid Meteor Shower

This year, the Lyrids will bring around a dozen meteors per hour when it hits its peak. Unfortunately, a close-to-full moon may make viewing less than perfect. If you're a glass-half-full person, you'd now note that the moon rises late, so there will be a short period after midnight when the moon isn't up. So, you've got some time when the shower should be at its best (after midnight) without light interference from the moon.

At that point, EarthSky suggests you might see around 10 to 15 meteors per hour as the Lyrids hit their peak. Space.com puts that peak a little higher, suggesting you may see 18 meteors per hour at the peak.

Like almost any meteor shower, you won't see much if you're stargazing in an urban area. The light pollution from cities will obscure many stars and meteors. That's especially true if you're out when the light from the moon is adding to the light interference.

You can look anywhere in the sky to find meteors, but it may help to orient yourself by finding the constellation Lyra and the star Vega. That's the radiant or point from which the meteors appear to emanate. However, you shouldn't just stare at the radiant. That's the case with any meteor shower, but the Lyrids often produce fast-moving meteors, and they'll be moving away from the radiant. An app like Star Walk 2 is free and can help you find those objects in the night sky.