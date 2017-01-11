These Earrings Will Catch AirPod Headphones When They Fall Out of Your Ears

If you’re still incensed that Apple’s newest headphones, which are on sale now, are wireless, consider sporting these stylish earrings, which are designed to catch your Airpods as they inevitably wiggle from your ears.

The M3D Twisty Earbud Catchers are 3D printed, meant especially to complement the frown that’s blanketed your face since the iPhone 7 hit the market last month. As Gizmodo notes, M3D typically makes compact 3D printers, so these earrings aren’t for sale anywhere, although you could easily have them made and shipped to your doorstep by a myriad of made-to-order 3D printing services.