These Earrings Will Catch AirPod Headphones When They Fall Out of Your Ears

By Published On 10/13/2016 By Published On 10/13/2016
M3D

If you’re still incensed that Apple’s newest headphones, which are on sale now, are wireless, consider sporting these stylish earrings, which are designed to catch your Airpods as they inevitably wiggle from your ears. 

The M3D Twisty Earbud Catchers are 3D printed, meant especially to complement the frown that’s blanketed your face since the iPhone 7 hit the market last month. As Gizmodo notes, M3D typically makes compact 3D printers, so these earrings aren’t for sale anywhere, although you could easily have them made and shipped to your doorstep by a myriad of made-to-order 3D printing services.

If you’re completely tethered to the Apple-ilk, these earrings, which look uncannily like basketball hoops, might honestly justify spending the $160 it costs for a pair of Airpods. That said, if we’re to believe Apple chief Tim Cook’s vision of a “wireless future” subsuming mobile technology, we might as well get some dope hoop earrings to take on the journey. Or something.

If you’d like a pair of the M3D Twisty Earbud Catchers, you can download the necessary 3D files here, via Thingverse. 

[H/T Gizmodo]

 

