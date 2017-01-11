Mac & Cheese Donuts Have Arrived to Make Donuts an Every Meal Thing

If the comments on the video are any indication, everyone is eager to taste the new creations from the pink-clad donut shop.

Glam Doll has a history with these kind of creations, so there's little danger of it not being as delicious as it looks. They have previously created chicken pot pie donuts and have a full brunch donut menu.

The new shop is scheduled to open sometime in December. Tune into their Instagram to find out when the doors are being opened up for a Black Friday-esque run on cheese-filled donuts.

h/t City Pages

